Jay Ellis' Grandma Watched His Sex Scenes In 'Insecure,' And Her Reaction Was Hilarious

While most members of the #LawrenceHive surely were here for the actor's bare body featured on their screens every Sunday night, a couple of people who are closest to Ellis in real life didn't quite share their sentiments.

This past season of HBO's Insecure proved to be a risqué one, with leading man Jay Ellis standing at the helm of a slew of sex scenes throughout.

During a recent stop at daytime talk show The Real, Ellis explained that his mother, father and grandmother had three different reactions to his sporadic sex scenes during the season.

"My mom did not watch this season. She watched some of the season but not all of the season," he said. "My mom was like, 'I can't do it. You didn't tell me last season and I was watching and then all of a sudden your booty was just on the TV!'"

He said his dad, however, was much more embracing of his son's on-screen sexual prowess.

"My dad gave me the slow clap," he added, with a smile. "I was like, 'I made him proud!'"

His grandma, however, gave the reaction that is sure to give you the laugh of your day.

"It's odd when my grandmother calls me and she's like, 'Baby, was you naked?,'" he said. "And I was like, 'Well, grandma, you saw my butt. I was naked, but not, like, fully naked,' and she was like, 'Well, we gon' pray for you tonight.'"

Watch the hilarious clip, below: