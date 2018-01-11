WTF: Khloé Kardashian Defends Rob’s Revenge Porn Leaks By Saying Blac Chyna Was ‘Taunting Him’

Just when you thought it was over, the long standing feud between the Kardashian clan and Blac Chyna continues. During a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , Kim and Khloé Kardashian discussed their brother Rob ’s nasty split with Blac Chyna , and the sisters had very few nice things to say about the mother of their niece.

While Kim dished on how upset she was at her brother for leaking pictures of his ex, Khloé seemed pleased that the couple finally parted ways. “Listen, there’s a plus and a minus. One of the plus of all this there’s no way Rob and Chyna could get back together after this, right? Let’s focus on the positive. The negative is all of this other s**t right now,” Khloe said.

Holding her brother accountable, Kim replied, “The negative is just that like as Rob having sisters, he should just know better. He should have just controlled himself.”

Calling Chyna out for her role in their messy split, Khloé dished, “But it just sucks, like he’s made out to this bad guy when she’s tauniting him. Like love makes you do f****d up things. You think anyone’s proud of that? No.You don’t f**k with someone’s heart and emotions.”

