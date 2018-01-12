Issa Rae Responds To Rumors That She Curved Drake

While today is Issa Rae's birthday — Happy birthday, Issa! — the actress and filmmaker is still being riddled by rumors, the most recent involving her allegedly curving Drake. Always one to keep it 100, the Insecure star took to Twitter to share what really went down on the night of the Golden Globes, despite the rampant hearsay.

This all dates back to E! Online's story which claimed that Drizzy approached the award-winning actress at a 2018 Golden Globe Awards after-party and was turned down with the quickness. The site claimed that he asked her to attend a Netflix party where he was DJing, but she apparently turned down the invitation by telling him that "she was with all her friends" before sending him off with, "Thanks, but no thanks!" E! even posted the article to social media:

So, Issa Rae might have turned down Drake at a Golden Globes party: https://t.co/Bi3bO6xNtM pic.twitter.com/SL0dEWrKun — E! News (@enews) January 12, 2018

Never afraid to set the record straight in the most direct of ways, Issa took to Twitter to address the rumor and her response was as charming and hilarious as one would expect. "*Obsessed Fan Who Dedicated Entire Season to Artist Continues to Shamelessly Fangirl When She Sees Him at Party Later," she tweeted on Thursday night. Take a look below:

*Obsessed Fan Who Dedicated Entire Season to Artist Continues to Shamelessly Fangirl When She Sees Him at Party Later https://t.co/RggtVnc55f — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 12, 2018

It's no secret that Rae is a massive fan of the Canadian rapper, as she's spoken highly about both him and his music in the past. Thanks for clearing this one up, Issa!

Written by Moriba Cummings