Althea Heart Just Scored A Huge Win Against Benzino In Court

There's now a major update in former Love & Hop Hop star Benzino 's paternity suit against his ex-fiancée/baby mama Althea Heart and it looks like this could be the last straw for the former couple's legal woes.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Benzino's paternity suit against Heart has been completely dismissed "due to him not showing up to court and not continuing with his lawsuit."

The conflict between the two first started when the former rapper sued Heart over their newborn son, Zino, claiming he needed the court to find him to be the biological father of the child.

Things got a bit more complicated, last year, when Heart filed a Petition for Temporary Protective Order against Benzino in Georgia court, going as far as to plead for a restraining order. This followed her claims that he had threatened her, prevented her from calling for help, held her against her will, stalked her and was violent before her children. She went on to also claim that he had threatened to take their newborn son away from her over the course of several months. She claimed in the legal documents that she feared for her safety.

The judge eventually granted Heart's petition for a restraining order, forcing Benzino to stay 500 yards away from her and ordering her primary custody and temporary support. Following their court hearing, despite the judge's orders that she not communicate with her reality star ex, Heart confronted him outside the court, resulting in her being locked up for 10 days. She was eventually released after serving the full sentence.

It was after their confrontation that Benzino decided to slap her with his own lawsuit over the patenity of their child. Ultimately, it seemed as Heart came out on top as the suit has since been thrown out due to Benzino's lack of compliance.