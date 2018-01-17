A Former Reality Star Is Suing A Greek-Lettered Sorority For Expelling Her

The show was axed following a month of backlash and one of its stars was eventually expelled from her organization. She is now reportedly taking legal action against her former sorority, claiming they kicked her out due to her appearance on the series.

The former VH1 reality series Sorority Sisters proved to be a massive flop, with many refusing to support the venture due to the way it portrayed members of Greek-lettered organizations.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com , actress Priyanka Banks claims she learned that Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. unfairly relieved her of her membership in the prestigious organization in the most informal way possible: a "random Facebook posting."

Banks, who has brought her complaint in the Eastern District of New York City, said she saw the post on January 13, 2015, detailing that the Deltas had expelled her from the sorority, along with four of her Sorority Sisters co-stars.

She claims she has yet to receive a formal notice informing her that she has been booted.

The failed reality starlet also placed some blame on the network, mentioning that the initial controversy stemmed from VH1's reputation for "ratchet television" where Black women, especially, are often seen bickering, "using profanity, behaving violently and verbally tearing one another down."

Priyanka Banks is, ultimately, alleging defamation, breach of contract, negligence and is seeking punitive damages in addition to several other counts.

According to IMDB, Banks landed a role in an indie film, The Plug, in 2016.