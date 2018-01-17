Stacey Dash Responds To Seal After He Reads Her For Filth

After the "Kiss From a Rose" crooner told the Clueless actress to "keep his name out of her mouth," she has now issued a response and she's been anything but skimpy in her explanation.

Stacey Dash became a hot topic recently, once again, when singer Seal dragged her in a scathing rant in response to her "co-sign" following his initial post about Oprah .

Penning a lengthy article on America News Hub, Dash expounded on the situation. She directly addressed the backlash she's received and even threw a few passive-aggressive jabs at both the singer and the queen of all media.

"Seal spoke up," she wrote before going on to address his retractment. "He upset the homecoming, Prom Queen and Class President, Oprah. Seal walked back what he had to say. Fine."

After claiming that TMZ pressured her to speak up on what she calls "this Seal flap," she provided a more thorough and concentrated response.

"Seal's entitled to his opinion, whichever one he chooses to support or retract," she said. "With me, the use of his 'words' was done by an overzealous assistant who now knows better. However, I stand firm on my own belief that the kids at the cool table knew."

In an odd turn of events, Seal was hit with his own sexual misconduct allegations after making his statement. A former neighbor of his accused the singer of groping her in his home in 2016, which he denied in a statement.

Nevertheless, Dash later took to Instagram where she posted a video prefacing her article and detailing her current gig. Take a look below: