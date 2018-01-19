Mo’Nique Is Starting A Boycott Of Netflix Over Allegations Of Sexism And Racism

Mo'Nique has earned a reputation for rarely shying away from conflict. In her latest show of force she is taking aim at multi-million dollar streaming service Netflix, claiming execs have discriminated against her based on her race and sex.

The Blackbird actress took to Instagram where she called out the company in a descriptive, personal scenario where she claims she was offered significantly less money than both her white and male peers.

"I am asking that you stand with me and boycott Netflix for gender bias and color bias," she stated in the video. "I was offered a $500,000 deal last week to do a comedy special. However, Amy Schumer was offered $11 million, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle $20 million."

The Oscar-winner went on to explain that when she and her team asked Netflix to "explain the difference" between her offer and those of the aforementioned names, she claimed they responded by boldly saying they believed "this is what Mo'Nique would bring."

When she introduced her extensive work history and prestigious award-wins, she claimed they added that they "don't go off of résumés" before they rattled off Schumer's accomplishments, which prompted them to bump up her pay to $2 million more.

"Is that not Amy Schumer's résumé?" she added.

Mo'Nique has since asked for all of her fans and supporters to boycott the service for the double standard.

Take a look at the video, below, where she explains all: