Amina Buddafly Took A Drastic Move In Her Relationship With Peter Gunz

Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly have been torturing Love & Hip Hop viewers with their back and forth romance and unrequited love trangle with third addition Tara Wallace for years. With seasons of teasing that they were going to officially call it quits, it appears as the two have finally followed through, and they're posting receipts.

Amina took to her Instagram story to share a photo of what appears to be the official divorce papers, completed with the caption, "Ready, set, go..."

Peter posted a screenshot of the image to his Instagram account, captioned "The end..."

Take a look, below: