Yikes: Blac Chyna Just Made An Enemy Even More Powerful Than The Kardashians

Blac Chyna 's legal trouble with the Kardashians is only seeming to intensify, and now she's actually being targeted by a force that's much more powerful than the reality TV family.

According to The Blast, Bunim-Murray Productions, the company behind the success of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, recently filed legal documents as a part of Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's lawsuit against Chyna.

The producers are reportedly pleading with a judge to shut down the former stripper and her attempt to force them to cough up tens of thousands of documents.

In their suit, reps for Bunim-Murray explained that Chyna shot them a subpoena ordering them to turn over all documents they currently have which contain discussions of her, Rob or any other members of the Kardashian clan.

The company claimed that after searching their systems for the docs, they realized that more than 185,000 were recorded in their system that fit Chyna's demands. They believe her request is far too overwhelming and unnecessary and have no point to the case.

In addition to those claims, they also believe that the former TV personality has a secret motive to use the documents for her own personal gain as evidence in her lawsuit against her ex, Rob, and his family. They also specified that the subpoena Chyna threw at them was in connection to Rob's lawsuit against her and not her lawsuit against him, making it impossible for her to seek documents to assist in her own case.

They added that they've tried on numerous occasions to resolve the issue with Chyna in private, but she's not budging.

Bumin-Murray, therefore, wants a court order limiting the number of documents Chyna can request from them and, according to the report, "sanctions in the amount of $12,000" for having to file the motion, in the first place.