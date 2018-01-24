NeNe Leakes Reacts To Claims That She Once Hooked Up With Sheree’s Prison Bae

NeNe Leakes and Sheree Whitfield are back at odds and this time, their feud involves the latter's incarcerated bae, Tyrone Gilliams .

"She was just running her mouth about me? How long has NeNe been married?" he asked Sheree from prison. "Is she married? NeNe should never want to speak anything negatively about me. She don't want to go down that road."

The shade was first introduced during last Sunday's episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta when Gilliams told his lady that he had history with Leakes.

Leakes has since revealed that she and Gilliams went out together on one occasion, but it went no further as she claimed she was not attracted to him.

She's speaking out a bit more on the situation now with The Shade Room, explaining that she finds it disappointing to see Whitfield use her name for a storyline on the show.

"It's very disappointing that I'm being used to help with her storyline this season," she said. "I knew him VERY briefly and no sexual contact took place. No kiss, no holding hands, no hugging, NOTHING! Dinner? Drinks."

After adding that Gilliams is a "super fan" of the Bravo reality series, she mentioned one thing that she hopes everyone would remember.

"He loves RHOA! He's a super fan! I've never forced myself to any man and if I had, trust me, he would have taken it," she said.

As for the rumors that she pursued Gilliams, the RHOA OG made the below Instagram post in response.