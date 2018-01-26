Kimora Lee Simmons Breaks Her Silence About Russell Simmons’ Rape Allegations

Peter Gunz Makes A Shocking Revelation About His Wedding Night With Amina
Russell Simmons' reputation has arguably been tarnished following claims by several women that he sexually assaulted them. His ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, however, is coming forward in an attempt to shift the narrative against a man whom she says she holds in the highest regard.
Taking to Instagram, the former Baby Phat businesswoman explained that she is adding her voice "to the chorus of those speaking out against harassment and violence in all its forms."
"I have known Russell for over 25 year. We were close friends, married, divorced, and have remained friends, co-parents and partners throughout it all," she wrote. "These allegations against him are nothing like the person I have known in all that time. I have known him to be a caring and supportive father and someone who has worked tirelessly to uplift disenfranchised communities."
Read her statement, in full, below:
As of late, eight women have emerged accusing Simmons of rape or sexual assault. The most recent to do so came forward this past Wednesday.
Simmons, 60, has firmly denied all of the allegations made against him.
"I look forward to having my day in court — where, unlike the court of public opinion, I will have the ability to make use of fair processes that ensure that justice will be done and that the full truth will be known," he told Page Six.
Furthermore, in response to the claims made against him, Simmons launched a #NotMe hashtag campaign, serving as a direct response, as well, to the #MeToo movement. He has since backpedaled after being slammed for the decision.
(Photo from left: Bennett Raglin/WireImage, Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)
