Still At It: Mo’Nique Comes For Roland Martin, And He Fires Right Back

Mo'Nique is continuing along her campaign to spread awareness about the hardships women of color face in the entertainment industry. However, in doing so, most recently, she stepped on a pair of toes that didn't mind kicking back.

The comedienne attempted to check media personality Roland Martin, claiming he has not contributed enough to helping women progress in the entertainment industry.

The drama started when the Blackbird actress tweeted Martin, informing him that she was about to hit the press circuit. She seemingly was seeking to bring awareness to her current predicament where she is urging her supporters to boycott Netflix after being low-balled in pay.

In that same vein, however, she asked Martin why he had not been helping "fight for EQUALITY" when it comes to his "sisters," to which the News One Now host wasted no time in firing back.

"Mo'Nique, the fact that you are even asking the question about what I have done to fight for equality and sisters show you don't know," he responded. "I don't talk about it. I DO IT. Have done it my whole career. I don't need to talk. I put in the work."

That wasn't all, he went on to expound on his initial comment in a series of follow-up tweets. A mic-drop moment, indeed.

Take a look, below: