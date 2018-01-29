Jackée Harry Has Something To Say About Mo’Nique’s Netflix Boycott

The latest to speak out about the situation is Mo'Nique's fellow comedic actress Jackée Harry , who explained that she wishes she did one thing differently in the process.

Mo'Nique has become an ongoing topic of conversation over the past couple weeks after she put Netflix on blast for allegedly being gender biased and color biased. Since she's spoken out — going as far as to ask her supporters to boycott the streaming service — she's been both slammed and supported for her candor and bold reasoning.

In an interview with Rolling Out, the 227 star explained that there may have been a more favorable outcome for the Precious actress if she had done things a bit differently.

"She's really good. I miss seeing her do her thing," she said. "We need her back on television; she's so good. I wish she would've found a way to do [the special], and maybe get something on the back-end. Sometimes, you have to do things differently to get what you want."

The actress, who is known for uplifting and supporting other women in her field, went on to speak on Tiffany Haddish's rise as a testament of hard work.

"You see Tiffany Haddish got this deal with HBO and she's gonna blow it out the water," she said. "It's her time. She's been working for a while; she's been around. If you work hard, eventually things will come around. That's just how it goes."

