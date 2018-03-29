Watch Will Smith’s Date With Sophia The Robot Go Sour, Fast

Rihanna’s New Bae Reportedly Has Some Pretty Strong Opinions About Chris Brown
Will Smith is "dating," guys.
The actor recently documented his romantic beach-front moment with none other that humanoid robot Sophia in a YouTube video, and it's something you don't want to miss.
Taking to Instagram, he teased the hilarious clip, giving a tongue-in-cheek reference to his 2004 film I, Robot.
"I just met Sophia the Robot. She wasn't feelin' me... I guess based on my History with Robots," he wrote.
The actor pulled out all the stops for their date, which took place at a beach-front property in the Cayman Islands.
"I wanted to meet you for a really, really long time," he told Sophia. "And, you know, being here with you in the Cayman Islands, I gotta say is, uh, I'm feeling a little something."
After he hilariously handed the robot a glass of wine, she returned his gesture with an awkward smile. Soon after, she curved him as he went in for a smooch.
Take a look at the exchange we didn't know we needed until now, below:
(Photo: YouTube)
