Watch Will Smith’s Date With Sophia The Robot Go Sour, Fast

The actor recently documented his romantic beach-front moment with none other that humanoid robot Sophia in a YouTube video, and it's something you don't want to miss.

Taking to Instagram, he teased the hilarious clip, giving a tongue-in-cheek reference to his 2004 film I, Robot.

"I just met Sophia the Robot. She wasn't feelin' me... I guess based on my History with Robots," he wrote.

The actor pulled out all the stops for their date, which took place at a beach-front property in the Cayman Islands.

"I wanted to meet you for a really, really long time," he told Sophia. "And, you know, being here with you in the Cayman Islands, I gotta say is, uh, I'm feeling a little something."

After he hilariously handed the robot a glass of wine, she returned his gesture with an awkward smile. Soon after, she curved him as he went in for a smooch.

Take a look at the exchange we didn't know we needed until now, below: