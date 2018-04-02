Yikes: Watch Blac Chyna Use A Baby Stroller As A Weapon In Epic Amusement Park Brawl

Blac Chyna was spotted over the weekend spending some time at Six Flags with her kids, King Cairo and Dream Kardashian, and her young boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay. While the fun day started out as just that, things took a turn for the worse when the former stripper got into an altercation with a few other park guests and things got physical, fast.

An onlooker captured the entire debacle on video from Six Flags Magic Mountain, just outside of Los Angeles, this past Sunday. Visibly furious, Chyna can be seen charging towards someone with baby Dream's stroller in hand. She dragged it around for a while seemingly in an attempt to show her provoker that she meant business. Take a look, below:

I’m at 6 flags and I see Blac Chyna and her crew trying to fight 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/iuEdiYKl95 — Angie (@AliciaaAngiee) April 2, 2018

A second video showed a brawl taking place between two women, with one of them reportedly being Chyna's friend.

Dream was not in the stroller at the time of the fight. Shortly after the incident went viral, Chyna took to her Instagram Story to explain that she went off the deep end because a stranger felt "comfortable enough to come and touch her child." Read her full explanation, below:

Straight from #BlacChyna! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 1, 2018 at 10:14pm PDT

Written by Moriba Cummings