Samuel L. Jackson Responds To Backlash Over 'Gay Shaming' Trump Tweet

Samuel L. Jackson just found himself in some hot water once again after he was accused of posting a message about president Donald Trump that was in poor taste. However, the end result was not what his detractors were likely hoping for.

On Trump's 72nd birthday this past Thursday, the A-list actor posted a tweet that included a picture of a product called "After Dick Mints." It was supported by the caption, "Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday." He completed his tweet with the clown and poop emoji, for dramatic effect. Take a look, below:

Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday🤡💩 pic.twitter.com/VzTokZoUjg — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 15, 2018

A few high-profile celebrities shared their thoughts on his message with Adam Baldwin being one of the first to express his outrage, claiming his words were "Gay shaming." Shortly after the backlash, the tweet was removed from his account, according to Page Six. Jackson, however, known for taking these critiques with a laugh or two, took to Instagram on Sunday to respond to the hate and he made it crystal clear that he was unbothered. The IG post, which was a screenshot of a notice he received from Twitter, in regard to the complaints, read, "We have investigated the reported content and could not identify any violations of the Twitter rules or applicable law. Accordingly, we have not taken any action at this time." In response to Twitter not seeing any fault in his comments, the Incredibles 2 star captioned the post, "They just keep tryin'... Hahahahahahahhahahaah."

His Trump jab came just one week after another revered Hollywood actor, Robert De Niro, boldly and unapologetically said, "F**k Trump," at the 2018 Tony Awards.

Written by Moriba Cummings