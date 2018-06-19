Joseline Hernandez Is Gearing Up For Her Big Return To Reality TV

Fans of Joseline Hernandez might have missed her cameos on the latest season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta , but have no fear! The Puerto Rican princess is preparing for her big return to reality TV.

According to Bossip, the LHHATL breakout star will be taking her talents to WE tv in her new series Joseline Takes Miami.

Set in South Beach, the new series will reportedly follow Hernandez as she balances motherhood while working on new music with a "talented array of Latin artists."

She may have been off our TV screens for almost a year, but the Puerto Rican princess has been busy getting her body right through 28-day fitness challenges and teaching her adorable daughter Bonnie Bella both English and Spanish.

Take a peak at what Joseline Hernandez has been doing since her departure from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta below: