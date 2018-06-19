Kenya Moore Blasts Rumor She Was Fired From ‘RHOA’ – But Is She Denying It?

However, the former beauty queen recently took to Instagram to directly address the chatter, and in her attempt to set the record straight, she managed to make the situation a bit more confusing for some.

Kenya Moore has remained relatively mum in regards to the rumors that she was asked not to return for the next season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta .

In the caption of a video she posted to her account, Moore claimed that she is the sole Housewife who brings in the highest ratings each episode.

"FAKERHOANEWS. No one has EVER asked me to be a friend to [the] show," she wrote. "Fact: I am THE housewife that has had THE highest rated episodes the past 3 seasons... even last year having missed 3 episodes."

While admitting that the "ratings slipped" due to the "Barcelona Lineup," she continued her self-praise, claiming that she has "never been called boring" and has been a longstanding "fan favorite."

She ended her rant by addressing her fans who show interest in seeing her journey to motherhood.

"Don't worry #teamtwirl you will get to see #babytwirl and all that I'm experiencing as a new wife and mother-to-be one way or another," she continued. "You will see my raw truth... the good the bad and the ugly one way or another. Fact: I am good effing TV! Fact: I will be a HW or nothing at all. Fact: I don't discuss business but know that I konw my value."

Read her post, in full, below: