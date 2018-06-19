Kenya Moore Blasts Rumor She Was Fired From ‘RHOA’ – But Is She Denying It?

Her statement leaves out one key detail.

Published 6 days ago

Kenya Moore has remained relatively mum in regards to the rumors that she was asked not to return for the next season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

However, the former beauty queen recently took to Instagram to directly address the chatter, and in her attempt to set the record straight, she managed to make the situation a bit more confusing for some.

In the caption of a video she posted to her account, Moore claimed that she is the sole Housewife who brings in the highest ratings each episode.

"FAKERHOANEWS. No one has EVER asked me to be a friend to [the] show," she wrote. "Fact: I am THE housewife that has had THE highest rated episodes the past 3 seasons... even last year having missed 3 episodes."

While admitting that the "ratings slipped" due to the "Barcelona Lineup," she continued her self-praise, claiming that she has "never been called boring" and has been a longstanding "fan favorite."

She ended her rant by addressing her fans who show interest in seeing her journey to motherhood.

"Don't worry #teamtwirl you will get to see #babytwirl and all that I'm experiencing as a new wife and mother-to-be one way or another," she continued. "You will see my raw truth... the good the bad and the ugly one way or another. Fact: I am good effing TV! Fact: I will be a HW or nothing at all. Fact: I don't discuss business but know that I konw my value."

Read her post, in full, below:

#FAKERHOANEWS .No one has EVER asked me to be a friend to show... .fact: I am THE housewife that has had THE highest rated episodes the past 3 seasons... even last year having missed 3 episodes.🤔 .#Fact: the Barcelona New Lineup didn't work...The fans have spoken. I've never been called boring 💅🏾 .#Fact love me or hate me I may not be the "fan favorite" (my sister @kandi is and well deserved) but thank you for being invested in my life and continuing to contribute to the success of #RHOA and my success in my career on all levels .Don't worry #teamtwirl you will get to see #babytwirl and all that I'm experiencing as a new wife and mother-to-be one way or another .You will see my raw truth... the good the bad and the ugly one way or another ☺️ .Fact# I am good effing TV! ❤️ .Fact# I will be a HW or nothing at all. 😘 Fact# I don't discuss business but know that I know my value #queen #👸🏾 #kenyamoore #truth #shadequeen #shadeassassin #blameitonmyhormones #letaBishknow

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on

What do you take from her rather vague words?

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

