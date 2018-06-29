Tessa Thompson Comes Out And Opens Up About Her Relationship With Janelle Monáe

For some time, it has been rumored and subtly hinted by both parties involved that Tessa Thompson and Janelle Monáe are more than friends, however neither of the ladies has spoken, publicly, about their alleged romance, until now.

In a new interview with PorterEdit, Thompson, opened up about the special relationship she and the "Pynk" singer have, explaining they "love each other deeply" and that they "vibrate on the same frequency."

"It's tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we're both trying ot navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence," the Westworld star said.

While stressing that her family has been extremely open and accepting of her bisexuality, she added, "I'm attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don't even have to have the discussion."

The actress/activist continued that that aspect of her identity and the freedom of her loved ones knowing have influenced her relationship with Monáe and how she wants it to inspire others.

"That was something I was conscious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself," she said. "I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved one, but so many people don't. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?"

This comes months after the "Django Jane" crooner came out as pansexual in a Rolling Stone cover interview, declaring, "I consider myself to be a free-a*s motherf****r."

Seeing as the Internet has been shipping "Janessa" for some time now, this interview just officially birthed one of our favorite couples ever.