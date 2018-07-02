Wait, Did ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sheree Whitfield Admit To Splitting With Her Prison Bae?

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield has fans of the show believing she and her locked up boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams , are over, and it all started with an Instagram caption.

Whitfield recently took to her IG account to send a mystery person a pretty direct message, which read, "Im effing PLATINUM but u prefer silver.... And thats ok. I know my worth....#I'llpass."

Naturally, her words sparked rumors that there was trouble in paradise in her relationship with Gilliams as he is already set to remain behind bars until late 2022.

In fact, the reality starlet already said on the show that while she was not certain on when, exactly, he is set to be released, it "better be this year" so they can tie the knot, already. Welp, looks that that won't be the case.

Much like the rumors surrounding her castmate Kenya Moore's alleged declination for a part-time role on the show, some also believe her caption may possibly be in response to her being asked to return for season 11 in a much lessened role.

Only time will tell what this all means.