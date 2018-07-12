Charlamagne Tha God Accused Of Sexual Assault

On Wednesday (July 11), the petition had more than 1,700 supporters at the time of publishing and it claims it’s supporting Jessica Reid, who accused Charlamagne (born Lenard Larry McKelvey) of rape in 2001. A report by The Blast from Tuesday reveals that Reid’s mother says her now 32-year-old daughter is seeking legal representation and wants to reopen a criminal case against McKelvey.

At the time of the alleged assault, Reid was only 15 years old. Charlamagne ultimately plead guilty to a lesser charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was sentenced to three years of probation. Reid is now claiming that she’s looking for closure.

South Carolina, where the incident took place, has no statute of limitations on criminal prosecution. A police report from 2001, filed by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, sites that Reid and a friend allege they were picked up and brought to a short-stay Naval housing facility and given a liquid to soda-tasking drink. Reid’s friend says she doesn’t remember what happened and woke up to a man trying to kiss her.

Subsequently she claimed to have forced the man away and went to find Reid, who was in the room across from where she was. She was discovered naked and crying, stating she had been raped. The girls were then brought to a local hospital, where staff confirmed that a sexual assault had occurred and took a statement implicating McKelvey as the assailant.

A month later, McKelvey was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree. The charge specifically is described as "willfully, unlawfully and feloniously engage in penile/vaginal intercourse with a fifteen year old female child."

During a 2013 interview with DJ Akademiks, Charlamagne Tha God discussed the charges against him. He says he was the one who threw the part where the alleged rape took place, but left early. He also claims he spoke to police following the incident since it was his party, but since they didn’t have any other suspects, they pinned the crime on him. DNA tests subsequently didn’t match to the radio host, which is why the original charges were reduced.

According to TMZ, Charlamagne has contacted attorneys Marty Singer and Michael Weinsten after learning of the new allegations and they’re telling the website

"More than seventeen years ago, Charlamagne was accused of a sexual assault. He never had sexual relations or any physical contact with the accuser and even provided DNA to prove it,” the lawyers state. "At the time of these claims, Charlamagne cooperated fully with authorities, and after the investigation, this charge against him was dropped.

"Charlamagne has spoken about this many times over the years in public, including in his book,” they continued. “While Charlamagne has empathy for all sexual assault victims, he cannot take responsibility for a crime he did not commit.”

Charlamagne is reportedly considering his legal options and vows to vehemently protect his name and reputation.