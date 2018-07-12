Wait, Did Kylie Jenner Only Land The Forbes Cover Because This Black Superstar Passed?

Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
Kylie Jenner recently graced the cover of Forbes Magazine and was described as “self-made,” which had many rolling their eyes.
It had others though wondering why Rihanna, who also has a very successful beauty line, didn’t make it front and center in the money mag’s latest issue. Well, it may actually not be Forbes’ fault entirely.
Tom Ward, a writer for Forbes, was recently found to have contacted Fenty Beauty via Twitter not once, not twice, but on four different occasions. Ward claims in his tweets that contacts to public relations representatives weren’t readily available and hoped the company would direct message him throughout the social media app.
“You guys @fentybeauty @rihanna are killing it and I’d [heart emoji] to do a story for Forbes about ur rise to success,” he wrote in his fourth tweet on November 20, 2017. “I can’t get anybody to respond. Hmu. I think people would love to hear the story. #Rihanna.”
Ooop! Guess if RiRi really wanted a feature in Forbes someone might be getting the axe. That said, maybe shading the bigtime opportunity is its own stuntin.'
As mentioned, Forbes received criticism for describing Kylie Jenner as “self-made” on their cover description. Even Dictionary.com got in on the shade.
Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided.— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 11, 2018
Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV
“Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided,” the grammar and spelling website tweeted. “Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman.”
Ouch! It’s getting stuffy on Twitter this week.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
