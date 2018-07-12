Wait, Did Kylie Jenner Only Land The Forbes Cover Because This Black Superstar Passed?

Kylie Jenner recently graced the cover of Forbes Magazine and was described as “self-made,” which had many rolling their eyes.

It had others though wondering why Rihanna, who also has a very successful beauty line, didn’t make it front and center in the money mag’s latest issue. Well, it may actually not be Forbes’ fault entirely.

Tom Ward, a writer for Forbes, was recently found to have contacted Fenty Beauty via Twitter not once, not twice, but on four different occasions. Ward claims in his tweets that contacts to public relations representatives weren’t readily available and hoped the company would direct message him throughout the social media app.