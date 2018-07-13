The Rock Explains Why His Friendship With Tyrese Is Beyond Repair

Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
You won't believe the story behind this "Too Close" remix.
It appears as Tyrese has put the nail in the coffin regarding his friendship with his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. At least that's the way the action star puts it.
During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live!, Johson was asked if he and Black Ty have talked and patched things up since their viral and arguably one-sided beef went down. Fans will recall that Tyrese was fuming after learning Johnson accepted a spin-off movie from the franchise.
"The answer is no," he said with a smile. "No, we haven't talked at all. That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I'd been friends with Tyrese for a very long time."
In regards to why he remained mum throughout the Baby Boy star's countless social media tirades and attacks, he gave another thorough response.
"I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it," he continued. "It was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media and apparently he was going through some stuff too in his personal life, but no, we haven't talked and I don't see where we would. To me, there's no need to have a conversation."
Well, that's that on that.
Take a look at the clip, below:
Also, take a look at BET.com’s new original documentary, VIXEN, above, and get more details on the episodes here.
(Photos from left: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
You won't believe the story behind this "Too Close" remix.
Their new film, "211," explores boundaries of law enforcement.
COMMENTS