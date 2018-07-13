The Rock Explains Why His Friendship With Tyrese Is Beyond Repair

It appears as Tyrese has put the nail in the coffin regarding his friendship with his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson . At least that's the way the action star puts it.

During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live!, Johson was asked if he and Black Ty have talked and patched things up since their viral and arguably one-sided beef went down. Fans will recall that Tyrese was fuming after learning Johnson accepted a spin-off movie from the franchise.

"The answer is no," he said with a smile. "No, we haven't talked at all. That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I'd been friends with Tyrese for a very long time."

In regards to why he remained mum throughout the Baby Boy star's countless social media tirades and attacks, he gave another thorough response.

"I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it," he continued. "It was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media and apparently he was going through some stuff too in his personal life, but no, we haven't talked and I don't see where we would. To me, there's no need to have a conversation."

Well, that's that on that.

Take a look at the clip, below: