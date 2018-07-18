Joseline And Rick Ross’ Ex Have Joined Forces Against Their Babies' Fathers

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 27: Joseline Hernandez attends Mr Rugs' All Black affair at Gold Room on October 27, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Uh-oh.

Rick Ross' baby's infamous mother, Tia Kemp, has recently taken to social media to put the rapper on blast for failing to pay his child support on time, and one unsuspecting reality star chimed in to co-sign her gripe: Joseline Hernandez.

In a bold and clear Instagram post, Kemp shared the rapper's late approach with her followers, writing, "Stop paying ya child support late! Fire ya mama & sister an [sic] hire an accountant! Y'all go tell that old man to run me my [money] an while at it call ya son!"

As the post began circulating, the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta starlet chimed in in the comments, writing, "Chile my child support been late for 4 months," alluding to Stevie J, the father of her daughter, being late on his payments as well.

Kemp wasn't done going in just yet. She, soon after, took to her Instagram Live to urge her followers to go to Ross' page and drop money bag emojis to alert him to pay up and to call his son.

Written by John Justice

