Joseline And Rick Ross’ Ex Have Joined Forces Against Their Babies' Fathers

Rick Ross ' baby's infamous mother , Tia Kemp , has recently taken to social media to put the rapper on blast for failing to pay his child support on time, and one unsuspecting reality star chimed in to co-sign her gripe: Joseline Hernandez .

In a bold and clear Instagram post, Kemp shared the rapper's late approach with her followers, writing, "Stop paying ya child support late! Fire ya mama & sister an [sic] hire an accountant! Y'all go tell that old man to run me my [money] an while at it call ya son!"

As the post began circulating, the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta starlet chimed in in the comments, writing, "Chile my child support been late for 4 months," alluding to Stevie J, the father of her daughter, being late on his payments as well.

Take a look, below: