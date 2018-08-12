Issa Mess: Meghan Markle Pulls A Ruthless Move On Her Deadbeat Dad Over His Last Tell-All Interview

According to new reports, Meghan Markle is fed up with her father’s antics and wants to put a hold on their relationship until further notice.

The 37-year-old newly crowned Duchess of Sussex apparently wants time apart from Thomas Markle, after he recently revealed that he hung up the phone on Prince Harry during a heated call prior to the Royal Wedding on May 19.

A U.S. source close to the couple revealed to The Sun that, “Meghan loves Thomas and does want to maintain a relationship with him in the long run. But at the moment she feels he needs and bit of space. She also wants to take a bit of time out.”

Meghan also wants to focus her time and energy in settling into royal life and fixing her relationship with her dad will take a lot of time. She has reportedly admitted that there is no “quick fix” to this father-daughter split.

The heated call reportedly came after it was revealed that Thomas was trying to sell staged paparazzi photos of himself preparing for his daughter’s wedding.

In an explosive interview from earlier today (August 12), Thomas Markle confessed that he lied to Prince Harry about collaborating with a photographer to pose for the now-infamous photo shoot, which includes a photo of him being fitted for a wedding suit.

Markle also made headlines when he pulled out of walking his daughter down the aisle for the Royal Wedding just days before it was set to take place.

Hopefully at some point these two can reconcile their relationship, but time apart is probably the best for the both of them for the time being.