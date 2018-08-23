Kandi Burruss Made A 6-Figure Decision That’s Causing Problems In Her Marriage

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has earned the reputation of being all about her bag as she's grown to become one of the most business savy women in the industry.
With this said, the former Xscape member splurged on an expensive luxury car which she gifted to her daughter for her Sweet 16. One person who reportedly wasn't here for her decision, however, was her husband, Todd Tucker.
Kandi recently took to Instagram to share that she purchased a $100,000 Porsche for Riley's 16th birthday.
However, Radar Online reports that Tucker "hit the roof" after learning the amount she dropped for the gift. He allegedly became so furious that the two "got into a nasty and heated argument."
"Todd was livid Kandi bought Riley such an expensive car and they had a huge fight," an insider close to the couple shared with the site.
The source further added that Tucker felt the car was too flashy and pricey for the teenager's very first vehicle and suggested something a bit more affordable.
"Todd told Kandi she's spoiling Riley and preferred she get a Honda Civic as her first car," the insider continued. "Kandi basically told Todd to mind his own damn business and that it's her own money that she's using to spoil her daughter."
While this is all an unconfirmed report, here's to hoping there is little to no truth to it and that the two are on the same page.
(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
