Phaedra Parks Is Making Her Big Return To Reality TV And You Won’t Believe On Which Show

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks is set to make her grand return, of sorts, to the reality TV circuit, and she's doing so on another well-known series, with a different all-female cast.

The attorney-turned-reality-starlet recently shared that she will be joining the cast of WEtv's Braxton Family Values .

Traci Braxton, one of the show's stars, appeared on Good Day New York with Parks by her side and shared more about her involvement in the family series.

"Phaedra and I, you know, we've always been in crossing of seeing each other," she said. "So, when the show was on a little hiatus, I continued to work and Phaedra was contacted. She was like, 'Of course, Traci, I would love to do some adventures with you.' So, we got together and we've been having a ball since."

The hiatus Braxton mentioned was made in reference to her, her four sisters and their mother, Evelyn Braxton, walking off the set back in June over a pay dispute.

Though filming has resumed since then, Traci and Phaedra have had their own experiences together and they were, apparently, all captured on camera for the show.

"We just knew a DMV diva and a Southern belle sweetie would cause a lot of chaos," Parks added. "So, we're all about it."