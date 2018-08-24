‘Moonlight’ Director Premiering His New Film At Harlem’s The Apollo Theater

Three weeks ago, the trailer for Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk” was released online and now, a lucky group will be the first to watch the full drama.

Jenkins, who won Oscars for best picture and best adapted screenplay for “Moonlight” adapted James Baldwin’s 1974 novel into movie form and cast Kiki Layne, Stephan James, and Alonzo Hunt for leading roles.

The US premiere is slated to screen at Harlem’s Apollo Theater as a part of the 56th New York Film Festival.

Presented by the Film Society of Lincoln Center, the premiere will be the first time the festival will present a screening at the historic theater. On October 9, Layne, James, Hunt, Regina King, Colman Domingo, and others will join Jenkins at the Apollo for the screening.

"It's been an honor working with the estate to bring this piece of James Baldwin's legacy to the screen." Barry Jenkins said. "From the birthplace of Baldwin to the streets and homes within which we made this film, the honor is doubly felt in the NYFF's generous offer to widen its borders for our US premiere: up on 125th Street, in the community Jimmy forever knew as HOME.”

Kent Jones, the NYFF Director and Selection Committee Chair, said, "We’ve always wanted to bring the New York Film Festival to more of our city, and I can’t imagine a better place to begin, or a better movie to begin with. Barry’s adaptation of If Beale Street Could Talk is a brave and passionate film that looks unflinchingly at systematic racism in America. And it is 100% Harlem-based—shot in Harlem and based on a novel by a great American writer who was Harlem-born…so how could we possibly present it anywhere but the Apollo?"

“If Beale Street Could Talk” is based on the novel about a newly engaged Harlem woman who races against the clock to prove her lover’s innocence while carrying their first-born child to term. It eventually leads to a love story for the couple who try to use their love to live out the American dream.

Watch the trailer below.