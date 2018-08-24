Wendy Raquel Robinson's Estranged Husband Makes Outrageous Claims After Filing For Divorce

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson (R) and husband Marco Perkins arrive at Debra Lee's Pre-BET Awards Celebration during the 2012 BET Awards at Union Station on June 30, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images For BET)

He's asking for huge alimony payments.

New details are emerging about actress Wendy Raquel Robinson's divorce from her estranged husband, Marco Perkins.

Perkins filed for a "dissolution of marriage" after 15 years and made outrageous claims in his decree.

According to reports obtained by The Jasmine Brand, Perkins accused his estranged wife of leaving him after he suffered a stroke in 2015. He claims Robinson's absence led to him losing financial stability.

Perkins reportedly asked a judge to issue a $10,000 monthly spousal support to maintain the lifestyle he was introduced to when he wed Robinson in 2003.

He claims that the actress' monthly income of about $200,000 justifies his alimony request.

Wendy Raquel Robinson has yet to discuss news of her divorce publicly.

Written by BET Staff

