Wendy Raquel Robinson's Estranged Husband Makes Outrageous Claims After Filing For Divorce

Perkins filed for a "dissolution of marriage" after 15 years and made outrageous claims in his decree .

New details are emerging about actress Wendy Raquel Robinson 's divorce from her estranged husband, Marco Perkins .

According to reports obtained by The Jasmine Brand, Perkins accused his estranged wife of leaving him after he suffered a stroke in 2015. He claims Robinson's absence led to him losing financial stability.

Perkins reportedly asked a judge to issue a $10,000 monthly spousal support to maintain the lifestyle he was introduced to when he wed Robinson in 2003.

He claims that the actress' monthly income of about $200,000 justifies his alimony request.

Wendy Raquel Robinson has yet to discuss news of her divorce publicly.