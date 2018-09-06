Report: Bill Cosby Is Joining A New Religion Before Heading To Prison

Bill Cosby reportedly has quite the interesting and bizarre plan in place to get his soon-to-be fellow prison inmates in his corner, and it involves a drastic religion change.

According to Radar Online, the disgraced comic has joined the Church of Scientology and plans on using mind control techniques from the religion to manipulate his fellow prisoners into "doing his bidding" when he goes to the slammer.

The site further reports that members of the infamously questionable cult recruited Cosby just before his 81st birthday on July 12 in the form of a personal delivery.

"The Scientologists dropped off a book and an odd DVD that we converted to VHS for him to watch," a Cosby camp insider told the site. "They told him he's an immortal, spiritual being that is resident in a physical body."

The cult members also reportedly gifted the fallen comic a pocket watch and instructed him to use it to hypnotize inmates with "subliminal mind control."

It appears as the group has gotten through to the convicted sex offender, as he has reportedly been watching the tape daily since receiving it and is practicing the technique on "a staff of yes-men who pretend to be hypnotized."