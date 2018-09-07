Bag Secured: Tyler Perry’s Acting Offer To Geoffrey Owens Is Epic And Ironic AF

Though the intrusive photographer, Karma Lawrence, explained that she never had any intentions of embarrassing the actor or sending the images to websites in exchange for money, the actor has responded to the ordeal with poise. His approach and pride for his honest living even awarded him the opportunity to work with Tyler Perry on a major new gig.

Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens became the main topic of pop culture conversation, recently, after photos of him working at Trader Joe's in New Jersey went viral.

Soon after Fox News ran a disparaging story in an attempt to job-shame the actor, Hollywood rallied behind him, with Perry being one of the many to show his support.

In fact, the famed director and producer took his admiration a bit further by offering Owens an acting job on what he described in his tweet as "OWN's number one drama."

Now, TMZ has confirmed that the series Owens will star in will be Perry's hit drama The Haves and the Have Nots, and he will appear in not one or two episodes, but, rather, 10.

The Yale alumnus reportedly accepted Perry's offer and is flying out to Atlanta to shoot for the popular series next week. The specifics surrounding his role have not yet been revealed.

This is an exciting time for Owens, who stressed during his rousing interview on Good Morning America that he hopes this incident will end job shaming in the future as no job is more important than the other.

"I hope what doesn't pass is the re-thinking about what it means to work," he said. "A re-evaluation of the idea that some jobs are better than others, because that's actually not true. Every job is worthwhile and valuable and if we have kind of a re-thinking about that because of what's happened to me, that would be great."