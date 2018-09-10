Coupled Up! Angela Simmons Was Spotted Laying PDA On This Famous NFL Star

NEWARK, NJ - AUGUST 26: Angela Simmons attends 2018 Black Girls Rock! at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)

A fan spilled the tea on their budding romance.

Published 1 week ago

It looks like Angela Simmons has a new boo, as a passerby saw her coupled up with a particular NFL star while out and about in Chicago.

The fan, who shared the story with the folks at The Shade Room, explained that she saw the television personality getting cozy with football player Khalil Mack.

PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 31: Outside linebacker for the Oakland Raiders Khalil Mack attends the 4th Annual NFL Honors at Phoenix Convention Center on January 31, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)
The fan, who chose to remain anonymous, explained that she saw the two "boo'd up, giggling and smiling" while at Neiman Marcus in Chicago.

"At first glance, I didn't pay them much mind but when sis started laughing I realized it was Angela Simmons," she said.

The witness then explained that while she, herself, wasn't aware of who the man on Simmons' arm was, other patrons in the store filled her in that she was with Mack, who plays for the Chicago Bears.

Before she left, the passerby snapped a quick photo of the two:

Written by John Justice

