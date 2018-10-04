Desperate Times? Kenya Moore Is Going To Extreme Lengths To Get Back On TV

In fact, she's recently gone to some pretty extreme lengths in an attempt to garner the attention of a few networks. However, there's one significant roadblock that is preventing her from sealing the deal.

Kenya Moore is reportedly itching to make her grand return to reality TV after being fired from the Real Housewives of Atlanta .

According to Radar Online, in a desperate ploy to get her face out there again, Moore hired her own film crew to follow her around while she filmed a sizzle reel for her own reality series.

The site further reports that the former RHOA star recently posted photos to her Instagram account of her spending time with her ex-castmates. However, an insider explained that her efforts were unsuccessful.

"Kenya wants to show the network that she is still close to the ladies in Atlanta, but they don't care," the source mentioned. "She's not going to be back no matter what."

After the former Housewife posted a photo of her with fellow pregnant reality starlet, Porsha Williams, she reportedly hoped that would peak the interest of another network. However, the source further stated that she legally is prohibited from entering another reality TV deal, at the moment.