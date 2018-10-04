Desperate Times? Kenya Moore Is Going To Extreme Lengths To Get Back On TV

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 02: Kenya Moore attends with the cast of growing up hip hop Atlanta new season celebration at Tongue & Groove City on October 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Desperate Times? Kenya Moore Is Going To Extreme Lengths To Get Back On TV

There's one major wrench in her plan.

Published 6 days ago

Kenya Moore is reportedly itching to make her grand return to reality TV after being fired from the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In fact, she's recently gone to some pretty extreme lengths in an attempt to garner the attention of a few networks. However, there's one significant roadblock that is preventing her from sealing the deal.

According to Radar Online, in a desperate ploy to get her face out there again, Moore hired her own film crew to follow her around while she filmed a sizzle reel for her own reality series.

The site further reports that the former RHOA star recently posted photos to her Instagram account of her spending time with her ex-castmates. However, an insider explained that her efforts were unsuccessful.

"Kenya wants to show the network that she is still close to the ladies in Atlanta, but they don't care," the source mentioned. "She's not going to be back no matter what."

After the former Housewife posted a photo of her with fellow pregnant reality starlet, Porsha Williams, she reportedly hoped that would peak the interest of another network. However, the source further stated that she legally is prohibited from entering another reality TV deal, at the moment.

"Kenya cannot do another show," the insider continued. "She has a one-year non-compete clause in her RHOA contract... Kenya is still under contract with Bravo. Bravo would have to approve her doing a new show and so far they have not done that."

While the possibility of a solo reality series surrounding Kenya Moore appears to be slim, at the moment, the question is still worth posing: Would you watch?

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

