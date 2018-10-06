Report: Bill Cosby May Be Heading Back To Court Over Yet Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Even after being sentenced to serve three to 10 years in prison for sex assault back in late September, Bill Cosby may have to go through the court process all over again for lawsuits that were once placed on hold.
According to the New York Daily News, a California judge ruled that “the 2016 sexual battery complaint filed by model Chloe Goins can move forward after it was virtually frozen pending the outcome of Cosby’s Pennsylvania criminal case.”
Keep scrolling to see Goins’ recount of the alleged assault, which allegedly happened at the Playboy Mansion in 2008 when she was only 18-years-old:
“We’ve already requested they provide us with convenient dates to take his deposition by the end of the year. I’ll take it by video in jail,”Goins’ lawyer, Spencer Kuvin shared.
(Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)
