Katt Williams Arrested For Alleged Assault In Oregon

Katt Williams allegedly attacked the driver of a town car who was supposed to take him to the Moda Center in Portland Friday night (October 5) and has been arrested for assault.

Police say an argument broke out between the two parties centered around the transportation of the comedian's dog, per a TMZ report. The driver, who hasn’t been publicly identified, reportedly sustained cuts and swelling on his face and was treated at a local hospital. Williams left the scene of the alleged assault in another vehicle.

Authorities caught up with Katt on Saturday morning to investigate the incident and arrested him. They also found out he had an out-of-state warrant.

Williams was booked for misdemeanor assault and his bail’s set at $2,500. Katt was supposed to be a part of Nick Cannon's "Wild 'N Out Live" concert Friday night in Portland.