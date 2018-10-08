Report: Bill Cosby Got Slapped Across The Face With A Chicken Patty For Telling A Joke In Prison

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby seems to be already making enemies with his fellow prison inmates as it is reported that he caught a chicken patty to the face for telling a joke another inmate did not find amusing.

According to Radar Online, while it was recently reported that Cosby has been forming a friendly rapport with some of his fellow inmates, not all seem to be frolicking towards him as he recently seemed to upset one, in particular.

Going on two weeks in the slammer for sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, the 81-year-old was slapped in the face with a chicken patty that was hurled towards him.

"Mr. Cosby cracked a joke to another inmate by his infirmary, and that inmate was mad enough to take his chicken out of the bun and plunge it at him," a source told the site.

Though random, this actually is not the first time within the short period that Cosby has been assaulted with food. Within minutes of arriving to his initial jail back in September, the former TV dad was allegedly slapped in the head with a stale hot dog bun.

"The way I see it, you have to be very angry to throw your meal in jail because I don't think you get seconds," the insider added. "Mr. Cosby told us last week that the chicken patty was the best meal he had so far at SCI Phoenix... so that says a lot."