BFFs No More? Blac Chyna And Amber Rose Each Took A Bold Step To Officially End Their Friendship

Amber Rose and Blac Chyna have shown time and time again that their close friendship is apparently unbreakable. However, it appears as, most recently, the assumed inevitable happened as both ladies did something that has many convinced their "bestiedom" is officially a thing of the past.
Fans have noticed that the two recently unfollowed one another on Instagram. While this may seem as a trivial sign to some, many know that this is a prime indicator of a friendship being over.
Chyna, who is usually an avid supporter of all of Rose's projects, was noticeably absent from her SlutWalk and, instead, attended the BET Hip Hop Awards, solo.
The former stripper's absence is what sparked the rumors that the two weren't on the best of terms.
The ladies, who are known to largely maintain their celebrity relevance through the social media platform, are still following one another on Twitter, however.
