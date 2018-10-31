Please, Help Him! Kanye West's Team Reached Out To This Actress For An Intervention

In a recent interview, the woman in question opened up about the offer and explained why she politely declined.

Kanye West 's polarizing outburst and mental health struggles seemed to concern his professional team so badly that they reached out to a particular Hollywood actress in hopes that she could lend a helping hand.

Speaking with the New York Times , Jenifer Lewis revealed that West's camp has been trying to get the two to meet, privately, for some time.

"Someone in Kanye's camp is trying to get me in a room with him," the Black-ish star told the publication. "I know what mental illness looks like, and I know that if a person is not ready to get help, they won't."

Lewis, herself, has been an open book when speaking on her own struggles with bipolar disorder. In the interview, she credits more than 17 years of therapy with helping her cope with her mental illness.

This all comes on the heels of West claiming, earlier this month, that he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder. Around the same time, he was shown visiting president Donlad Trump and wearing his seemingly now signature uniform in the "Make America Great Again" cap all while spewing questionable comments about politics and African-Americans.

"I hope that he gets himself well," Lewis said of the rapper. "Nobody is better or worse than anyone else. This is not something to point your finger at and laugh."