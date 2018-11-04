Congratulations! Kenya Moore And Marc Daly’s Baby Girl Is Here And She Has The Cutest Name

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate gave birth to a daughter who she named Brooklyn Doris Daly at 9:39 am ET on Sunday (November 4). PEOPLE is reporting that the baby weighs 5 lbs. 12 oz.

“Brooklyn because that’s where we met and fell in love, and Doris after my grandmother who passed away last year and who raised me,” the 47-year-old told the magazine.

She also took to Instagram to post a picture of herself before giving birth and the caption, “If you want to make God laugh have a plan... won't be long now. Pray for us #babydaly #weloveyou #prayers.”