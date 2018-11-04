Congratulations! Kenya Moore And Marc Daly’s Baby Girl Is Here And She Has The Cutest Name

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 24: TV personality Kenya Moore and Marc Daly attend Carrie Steele-Pitts Home 130th Anniversary Gala at Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ star is doing well after a major health scare at the end of her pregnancy.

Kenya Moore is now officially a mom.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate gave birth to a daughter who she named Brooklyn Doris Daly at 9:39 am ET on Sunday (November 4). PEOPLE is reporting that the baby weighs 5 lbs. 12 oz.

“Brooklyn because that’s where we met and fell in love, and Doris after my grandmother who passed away last year and who raised me,” the 47-year-old told the magazine.

She also took to Instagram to post a picture of herself before giving birth and the caption, “If you want to make God laugh have a plan... won't be long now. Pray for us #babydaly #weloveyou #prayers.”

This is the first child for Moore and husband Marc Daly. Kenya is reportedly doing well and Brooklyn is “very alert and active.”

The healthy birth is a blessing after it was revealed that Kenya Moore gave birth via an emergency cesarean section. On October 27, Moore tested positive for preeclampsia — a pregnancy complication causing her to gain 17 pounds in one week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine.

Unfortunately, fans of RHOA won’t get to see how Kenya’s new chapter will play out. She won’t be returning to the show’s eleventh season, which premieres this evening.

Congrats are still in order though. Brooklyn is beautiful!

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

