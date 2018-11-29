Veteran Shade: Cynthia Bailey Brilliantly Claps Back At Eva Marcille Over Sly Comments About Her Modeling Career

While some find her comments — particular those about veteran cast member and esteemed model, Cynthia Bailey — entertaining, others consider them to be quite random, with Bailey sharing the sentiments of the latter. Most recently, she shared her exact thoughts on Marcille's words in an interview and she didn't hold back when clapping back in the best way she knew how.

The newcomers of the Real Housewives of Atlanta have certainly proven that they're naturals at the art of shade with Eva Marcille making that abundantly clear since the 11th season of the series began.

Sitting down with the folks at E! News, Bailey touched on Marcille mocking her "veteran model" status and ran down a list of receipts to show why she's proud of the title she's earned and why she is, essentially, not the Top Model winner's peer, but rather her superior.

"Did you see Eva shading me in my face on a scene or did you see Eva shading me in her confessional while I was nowhere to be found?" she started. "Obviously, I don't need to validate my modeling career or modeling history to anyone, let alone Eva. I mean, honey, if I was having a conversation with Naomi [Campbell] about modeling careers, then maybe I can be shaded, but I cannot... It's impossible to be shaded by Eva."

She sealed her legendary clapback with this final jab, mentioning America's Next Top Model, the reality competition that introduced Eva to the world of modeling: "I came up with the woman who started the reality show she was on... Tyra [Banks] and I actually came up together. I was called 'The Face,' honey, back in the day."

As their fellow cast member, NeNe Leakes, would say, "Bloop!"

Take a look at the clip, below: