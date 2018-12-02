Did Will And Jada Accidentally Help Duane Martin Pull Off A Bankruptcy Scam?

Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell-Martin filed for bankruptcy in January of 2016. Back then, it was reported that they filed for Chapter seven bankruptcy, owing $65,000 in real estate and $258,000 in personal property. They reportedly claimed they were to their necks in debt, summing up to more than $15.1 million.



The trustee overseeing the case sued Duane and Tisha reportedly accused them of rerouting their funds to avoid paying the money to their creditors. In November of 2016, the trustee filed documents stating a settlement was reached with the couple.



However, TMZ is now reporting, bankruptcy officials are claiming, "Duane had hundreds of thousands of dollars coming in from a clothing store and a real estate investment, but didn't disclose that info in bankruptcy documentation." In addition, "docs say Duane used a $1.4 million loan he got from his friends, Will and Jada, through their company to buy a home and sell it later for a million dollar profit "with the intention of pocketing the sales."



Officials don't accuse Will and Jada of doing anything wrong, but "they allege the loan was part of a larger 'sham' by Duane."



As for Tisha, TMZ claims, "she tried to convince Duane to tell the truth but in the end, she had to reveal her findings to 'avoid jail and be there for their two children.'"



Officials are asking for "Duane's discharge of debts -- which was granted in the bankruptcy case -- to now be revoked ... and for him to turn over the cash he's been hiding."



Duane Martin has not commented on these reports.