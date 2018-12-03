Girl, Bye: Eva Marcille Savagely Checks Winnie Harlow For Talking Down On 'ANTM'

After Harlow boldly slammed the series for being just "a reality TV show" opposed to a means of gaining respect in the modeling industry, the winner of cycle three of the competition, Eva Marcille , put her in her place regarding her ungratefully toned comments.

America's Next Top Model is known for ushering aspiring fashion models into the industry, and while some have made it big with the help of the major platform, one person who doesn't subscribe to that school of thought is former cast member Winnie Harlow .

This all dates back to Harlow's interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she slammed the show for failing to provide a legit platform for aspiring models.

"I really started after the show 'cause that really didn't do anything for my career, which it doesn't do for any model's career, realistically," she said. "I went on [the show] because I thought that was going to be a career starter, but it was really, like, a reality TV show. That's not what I signed up for."

During her time of cycle 21 of the popular series, Harlow quickly clashed with several of the other contestants and was eventually eliminated in just the second week of the finals.

Many grew bothered by her lack of gratitude for the major opportunity that several people would die to experience, including Marcille, who shared her thoughts during a more recent appearance on Cohen's show.

"Winnie Harlow is a beautiful girl — but let's be clear," she said. "The world knows her, Drake knows her, Wiz Khalifa knows her because of Top Model."

Any lies detected, though?

See it all, below, including the show's creator and host, Tyra Banks, sharing her thoughts on Harlow's assessment of the series she's spearheaded for years: