Heartbreaking: Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals The Selfish Reason Her Estranged Father Tried To Make Amends Before His Death

Jada Pinkett-Smith is continuing to share some of the most personal details about her life on her Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk , and, most recently, she bravely detailed a hurtful last memory she had of her late father.

According to People, during the episode, the actress, alongside her half-brother, Caleb, opened up about her father, Robsol Pinkett, Jr., and his addiction. During the conversation, she bravely revealed that the biggest trial she faced with him was his sudden interest in fostering a relationship with her once she made it big in Hollywood.

"The issue for me was when I got into the position I got in and then he wanted to have a relationship," she said. "That hurt me... So, when he died from that overdose, I got a call from Caleb, and the most difficult thing about him dying like that is that he and I had had a horrendous fight when I found out that he relapsed."

Expounding on their fight, she added, "I was like, 'I don't owe you nothing. You didn't do s**t for me. You didn't do s**t for Caleb. I don't owe you nothing.' It was one of those."

Caleb co-signed with her sentiment, saying, "I had the same conversation with him."

Sharing her father's honest response to her words during the disagreement, the Girls Trip star added that he owned up to being an addict, in that moment.

"I was furious. And he told me, 'That's what the disease is. This is who I am,'" she said. "And that was deep, because he's saying, 'That's who I am, but I am still who I am to you.' He said, 'I'm still your father.'"

This comes after she opened up, in a previous episode, about the domestic violence her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, faced from her late father, who passed away in 2010.