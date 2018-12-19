Former 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Arrested For DUI, Claims Police Put Her In The Hospital

Her story, however, directly contrasts with the account of the authorities.

An ex- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was recently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Atlanta, Georgia. In a further extension of events, she was, soon after the arrest, taken to the hospital following what was described as a "bumpy ride in the back of a cop car."

The woman in question is Tresure Price , who appeared briefly on a past season of the VH1 reality TV spin-off.

According to TMZ, the police report recorded from the incident stated that the former reality starlet was initially pulled over for running a red light. After allegedly continuing to drive for several blocks, she finally pulled over, and, based on the cops' account, reeked of alcohol.

After reportedly failing a field sobriety test, Price was "cuffed and arrested for DUI, reckless driving and failure to obey."

Things then reportedly escalated once she was placed in the back of the cop car, but none of these happenings directly involved Price.

"On their way to the police station, the arresting officer said he had to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting someone on a bicycle who came outta nowhere," the site reports. "[The arresting officer said] he could hear [Tresure] slide forward in the back seat but couldn't tell if she hit the cage."

Price, who "complained of face, nose, cheek and chest pain," as a result of the incident, claimed, however, that the police officer who arrested her got "a little rough" with her after, due to her account, he recognized her from the show.

She further claimed to the site that, contrary to the police report, she passed the officer's sobriety test as she only had a shot of vodka and a lemon drop martini. Despite this, she claimed she was still cuffed and thrown in the back of a squad car without being buckled up for safety.

As a result of these allegations, Tresure Price threatened to press charged and/or sue over her injuries. She claimed that, in an attempt to prevent her threats from materializing, the authorities, instead, drove her to the hospital where she received medical care.

The site reports that she later posted bail.