Phaedra Parks Is Dropping Hints That She Will Return To The 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta'

NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks sparked quite the response from Real Housewives of Atlanta fans after the former caped for the latter to return to the reality show. Now, the ex-Housewife is addressing the chatter that she may make her grand return to the popular Bravo series in quite an interesting way.

During a recent appearance on Sister Circle TV, Parks' photos with Leakes at her birthday party became a topic of conversation, which ultimately led to the major question: Will she be returning to the franchise? According to her, don't count the possibility out, just yet. "Never say never, it's a new year. Who knows?" she said. "I'm an old fashioned girl. I have five degrees as we all know so I don't really have to do anything I don't want to do." Take a look at her boastful response, below:

This comes after Parks revealed to TMZ that she was relieved to be no longer associated with the show, with her claiming that "God delivered her" from it. "I have no desire to [return], I've turned the page," she said. "I love being happy, I love living drama free... It had a physical effect on me. It makes you sick sometimes... God delivered me. When he sets you free, you can't go back!" Well, seems like the self-proclaimed Southern belle has had quite the change of heart.

Written by Moriba Cummings