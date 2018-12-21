The Identity Of NeNe Leakes' ‘Back-Stabbing’ Former Friend Is Finally Revealed

The drama is brewing behind the scenes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta , and it appears as NeNe Leakes is placing the blame for a recent betrayal on one of her former besties from the show.

The woman who has reportedly stabbed the RHOA OG in the back is Leakes' well-known best friend from the show, Cynthia Bailey .

According to Radar Online , Leakes posted a cryptic message to Twitter about a "close friend that was setting you up for the kill."

Have u ever had a close friend that was setting you up for the kill? The gag is, you know it tho! They however wants EVERYBODY to think they are nice, pretty and supportive! but really they r insecure, not that pretty, not talented and certainly not nice! Their day is coming

The site now reports that they have "exclusively learned" that the target of her subliminal message was Bailey, whom she shares quite a longtime friendship with.

Sources close to the reality series told the site that Leakes was shocked to learn that Bailey went to Bravo executives and "actively campaigned to get Kenya [Moore] back on the show."

"NeNe feels totally betrayed by Cynthia," the insider said. "Cynthia pitched Kenya coming back as 'Kenya Vs. NeNe.' When NeNe found out, she went ballistic."

Fans of the popular reality TV series may recall that Moore was fired from the show after she refused to film with her husband, Marc Daily, following their elopement.

The source added that the RHOA mainstay reportedly penned the tweet, allegedly aimed at Bailey, after finding out what the former supermodel had done to betray her. Luckily for fans, Leakes is reportedly planning on confronting Bailey about her actions during the season's reunion special.

"NeNe plans to confront Cynthia on camera," the insider said. "She's ready for the fight."