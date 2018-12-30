Nick Cannon Reveals How He Responded To Kanye West When He Demanded He Keep Kim Kardashian’s Name Out His Mouth

Nick Cannon and Kanye West have been beefing for a minute now , but things are getting bolder about each’s assertions about the other as of late.

Cannon, who dated Kim Kardashian a very long time ago, recently sat down with Vlad TV to discuss his beef with the superproducer and rapper. When ‘Ye was brought up, particularly when he told the “Wild ‘N Out” host not to mention his wife’s name in interviews, Cannon responded bluntly.

“F**k you. You ain’t gon’ tell me what the f**k I can say,” he said while laughting. “But coming from someone like him, someone I personally know and someone who’s always been outspoken and knows how to manipulate the media. Even the way he came at me on f**king social media – if he really wanted to tell me that he could’ve called me and told me that.”

Cannon continued by issuing Kanye his own challenge: keep my name out your mouth or we’re going to have to do this face-to-face.

“I ain’t going to be low-hanging fruit for you,” he said. “You ain’t just going to say something to me or we going to engage in this and we going to get to it.”

Also during the interview, Nick Cannon explained how he believes Kanye West needs the right kind of people around him to deal with his internal issues. He also believes Drake might’ve threatened Kanye.

Watch the full Vlad TV interview segment with Nick Cannon below.