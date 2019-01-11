Sandra 'Pepa' Denton Makes A Shocking Revelation About Her Love Life On 'Growing Up Hip-Hop'

attends WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition And Growing Up Hip Hop at Nightingale on January 9, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.

Sandra 'Pepa' Denton Makes A Shocking Revelation About Her Love Life On 'Growing Up Hip-Hop'

"It's good for me. It feels good. It feels right."

Published 1 week ago

Sandra "Pepa" Denton is currently appearing on the reality series Growing Up Hip Hop, and in a preview for the show's fourth season, she shared a detail about her romantic life that took some viewers by surprise.

In a sneak peek for the new season, the rapper elaborated a bit on a bomb she dropped at the end of season three — that she's dating her former bodyguard, Aundre Dean, who happens to also be one of the musical artists she's mentoring.

Pepa, 51, shared a few more details about her romance with Dean, 29, to her daughter, Egypt Criss, and one thing's clear: she's loving her new situation.

"I'm at my Malibu home for my staycation with someone very special," she said in her confessional scene. "Now, I'm dating Aundre who used to be my bodyguard. It's good for me. It feels good. It feels right."

Take a look, below:

Pepa's relationship with her much younger bae does not come without controversy as The Blast reports that Dean's ex-wife, Jordyn Taylor, accused the Salt N' Pepa member of flaunting their relationship on social media while he was still legally married.

Growing Up Hip Hop returned on January 10 on WEtv.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for we TV)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Martin: The Legacy of a King

Mon, Jan. 21 9/8c EST

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC