Safaree Reveals Just How Long He’s Been In Love With Erica Mena

Love and Hip Hop reality star, Safaree, melted hearts on social media when he shared a loving message to his finance, Erica Mena, on Instagram.

The new lovebirds shocked us all when they made their appearance as a couple sporting matching coats while attending a Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz game in November 2018.

Rumors begin to swirl, and not soon after, the couple were engaged on December 24, 2018, and plans for a wedding are soon to follow.

Since the announcement, the couple has received celebration and backlash with the assumptions that Erica Mena is getting married to one-up her former Love and Hip Hop friend and lover, Cyn Santana, who is now engaged to Joe Budden.

Fans have also expressed their concerns about Safaree’s choice to move forward after his very publicized breakup with his long-term girlfriend, Nicki Minaj.

But it seems that Safaree’s heart has been mended by his new lover because he shared a very touching message to his bride-to-be.

Check out the message below:

