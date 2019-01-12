Safaree Reveals Just How Long He’s Been In Love With Erica Mena

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Love and Hip Hop reality star, Safaree, melted hearts on social media when he shared a loving message to his finance, Erica Mena, on Instagram.
The new lovebirds shocked us all when they made their appearance as a couple sporting matching coats while attending a Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz game in November 2018.
Rumors begin to swirl, and not soon after, the couple were engaged on December 24, 2018, and plans for a wedding are soon to follow.
Since the announcement, the couple has received celebration and backlash with the assumptions that Erica Mena is getting married to one-up her former Love and Hip Hop friend and lover, Cyn Santana, who is now engaged to Joe Budden.
Fans have also expressed their concerns about Safaree’s choice to move forward after his very publicized breakup with his long-term girlfriend, Nicki Minaj.
But it seems that Safaree’s heart has been mended by his new lover because he shared a very touching message to his bride-to-be.
Check out the message below:
“When we did scared famous I use to say so many things jokingly not knowing it would become real life. I can’t wait for you to be my wife. I am so in love with you. The respect you give me, the way you uplift me and make me feel like a man is something people wouldn’t believe. I get to be with the real you and I love every second of it. You make me feel like I can do anything and I love you so much for it. I don’t need to look any further because I found you. I watch you sleep sometimes in admiration like “I can’t believe you’re mine”. I wanna scream from the highest mountain on earth how much I love you but until I get there I’ll just tell you here. I love you so much ❤️ you complete me and I can’t wait for you to officially be my wife.”
How sweet! Seems like their relationship has been brewing since they were on Scared Famous that aired in 2017.
I guess we can expect to see this romance play out on Love and Hip Hop and we are excited to see their loving relationship bloom.
(Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
