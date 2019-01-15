Report: Paris Jackson Checks Into Treatment Facility For ‘Emotional Health’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Paris Jackson attends the Keith Haring x Alice + Olivia Launch Party at Highline Stages on November 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

Report: Paris Jackson Checks Into Treatment Facility For ‘Emotional Health’

The 20-year-old was previously in rehab after a suicide attempt.

Published 3 days ago

Paris Jackson, daughter of late music legend Michael Jackson, is reportedly seeking treatment for her emotional health.

A source close to the 20-year-old told ET that Jackson "decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health. She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan."

Paris Jackson has been open about her emotional and mental health struggles.

In 2013, a 15-year-old Paris was hospitalized following an alleged suicide attempt.

Years later, Jackson revealed that she attempted suicide multiples and that modeling was therapeutic for her during an interview with Rolling Stone. "I've had self-esteem issues for a really, really long time. I've had self-esteem issues for a really, really long time," she explained.

We are happy Paris is taking the initiative to improve her emotional and mental health. Hopefully, this is an inspiration to anyone who is dealing with mental health challenges to seek help.

Written by Jasmine Washington

(Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Martin: The Legacy of a King

Mon, Jan. 21 9/8c EST

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC