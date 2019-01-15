Report: Paris Jackson Checks Into Treatment Facility For ‘Emotional Health’

A source close to the 20-year-old told ET that Jackson "decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health. She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan."

Paris Jackson has been open about her emotional and mental health struggles.

In 2013, a 15-year-old Paris was hospitalized following an alleged suicide attempt.

Years later, Jackson revealed that she attempted suicide multiples and that modeling was therapeutic for her during an interview with Rolling Stone. "I've had self-esteem issues for a really, really long time. I've had self-esteem issues for a really, really long time," she explained.

We are happy Paris is taking the initiative to improve her emotional and mental health. Hopefully, this is an inspiration to anyone who is dealing with mental health challenges to seek help.